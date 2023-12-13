Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,442,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,695,905 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517 in the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

