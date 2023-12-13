Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

