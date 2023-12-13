Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 3.8 %

Energous stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 963.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

