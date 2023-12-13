EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

