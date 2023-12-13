Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

