Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

ESP opened at $18.00 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

