Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 728,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,984. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

