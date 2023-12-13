Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $193,761,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,974. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

