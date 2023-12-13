Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.67. 1,646,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

