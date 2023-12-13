Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 56,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,855. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

