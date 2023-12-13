Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,777 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.