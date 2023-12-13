Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the November 15th total of 1,171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CPPKF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPPKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

