Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $180.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

