FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $276.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

