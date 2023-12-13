Fei USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $160,419.63 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.90 million and $160,419.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.85 or 1.00014361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011333 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003685 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,365,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,365,353.98707771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97240423 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $127,765.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

