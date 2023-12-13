Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 223,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,356. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

