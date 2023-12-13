Financial Comparison: ECARX (ECX) versus Its Competitors

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -381.31% -223.99% -19.00%

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 413 1850 3161 85 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.63%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -4.47 ECARX Competitors $1.47 billion $70.15 million 28.54

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ECARX competitors beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

