Financial Comparison: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Pilgrim Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97% Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Pilgrim Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Pilgrim Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.23 $773.24 million $7.77 4.49 Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

