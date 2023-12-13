Financial Review: United Maritime (USEA) and The Competition

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Maritime
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Maritime Competitors
|300
|1140
|1698
|51
|2.47
As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given United Maritime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
United Maritime has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares United Maritime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Maritime
|$22.78 million
|$37.49 million
|0.75
|United Maritime Competitors
|$2.34 billion
|-$430.12 million
|8.69
United Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares United Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Maritime
|85.01%
|63.95%
|27.11%
|United Maritime Competitors
|15.86%
|3.74%
|6.13%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
