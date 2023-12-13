Financial Review: United Maritime (USEA) and The Competition

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 300 1140 1698 51 2.47

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given United Maritime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 20.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

United Maritime has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million $37.49 million 0.75 United Maritime Competitors $2.34 billion -$430.12 million 8.69

United Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 15.86% 3.74% 6.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.