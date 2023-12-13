Financial Survey: Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) and Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Owens Corning and Rockwool A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 12.31% 25.59% 11.47% Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owens Corning and Rockwool A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $9.76 billion 1.30 $1.24 billion $12.98 11.03 Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A $5.65 46.92

Analyst Recommendations

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S. Owens Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwool A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Owens Corning and Rockwool A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 7 8 0 2.53 Rockwool A/S 1 2 1 0 2.00

Owens Corning presently has a consensus target price of $142.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Owens Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than Rockwool A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rockwool A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Owens Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwool A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Owens Corning pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwool A/S pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Owens Corning has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Owens Corning is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Rockwool A/S on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

