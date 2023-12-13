First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Up 0.2% This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $3.30 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,122,804,333 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,080,841,842.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00526374 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,599,621,223.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.