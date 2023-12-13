First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.