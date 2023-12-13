First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

