First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 77.3% in November

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
