First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 77.3% in November

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQXT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.