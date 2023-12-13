FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.