FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Head to Head Comparison

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) and Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Avra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 10 0 2.63 Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $283.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Avra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 25.68% 39.20% 7.79% Avra N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Avra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.70 billion 5.03 $954.33 million $12.75 20.25 Avra N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -17.20

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Avra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Avra

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

