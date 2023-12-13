FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 77,066 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.64.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

