Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 10.4 %
FBIOP stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $20.89.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.