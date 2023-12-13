Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 10.4 %

FBIOP stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

