Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $74,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 122,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,698. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

