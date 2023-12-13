Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.59.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
