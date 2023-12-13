Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

