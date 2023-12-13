Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $4,363,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

