Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What is a good dividend yield?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.