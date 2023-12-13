Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULTP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

