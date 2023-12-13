FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.44.

TSE:MFC opened at C$28.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

