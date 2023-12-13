Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.80. 7,533,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,149,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $894.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,918 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

