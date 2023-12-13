Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 3,333 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 2,445,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,089. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

