Garde Capital Inc. Buys 70,935 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23,030.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.01. The company has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $427.62.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
