Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 60,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

