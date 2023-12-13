Garde Capital Inc. Sells 6,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 227,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,240. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $81.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

