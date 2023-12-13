GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Up 270.7% in November

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GD Culture Group Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 368,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,095. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

About GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GD Culture Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GDC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

