Geegoopuzzle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,603.44 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $228.04 million and approximately $89,603.44 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.10 or 1.00034194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.51831796 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $92,136.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

