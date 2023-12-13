Getaround (GETR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Getaround stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 30,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,904. Getaround has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getaround during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getaround during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getaround in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getaround in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

