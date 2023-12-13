Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 167,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 110,722 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $37.16.

Specifically, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $983,103. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 68,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 242.9% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after buying an additional 850,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 255.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.