Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stake Decreased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF comprises about 2.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 4.73% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Shares of ARGT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 47,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

