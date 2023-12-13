Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEGGL opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

