Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 121,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $463.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

