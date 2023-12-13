Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,971,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Guess? by 236.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Guess? by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

