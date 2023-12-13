Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 309.7% from the November 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ:HCDI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,755. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($8.00). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,462.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development will post -11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

