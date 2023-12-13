Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,459,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,583,000 after buying an additional 213,920 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,239,000 after buying an additional 89,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 227,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY remained flat at $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

