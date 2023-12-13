Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,241. The company has a market cap of $961.32 million, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

